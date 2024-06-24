

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L), a technology products and services provider to the aerospace, defence and security markets, announced Monday the appointment of Tony Wood as an independent non-executive director and Chairman-designate.



He joins the Board with effect from October 1 and will succeed Carl-Peter Forster as Chairman of the Board on December 1, following Forster's retirement on November 30.



Forster joined the Board of Chemring on May 1, 2016 and was appointed Chairman on July 1, 2016.



Wood is a member of the Board of Directors of aerospace and defence firm Airbus SE, and energy company National Grid plc. From 2018-2022, he was Chief Executive of Meggitt plc. He was a Non-Executive Director and former President of ADS Group Limited, from 2020-2023. Prior to joining Meggitt, he spent 15 years at Rolls-Royce plc.



Forster, Chairman, said, 'I have greatly enjoyed my eight and a half years as Chairman of Chemring, during which time the Group successfully focused its operations within its core niche markets, re-entered the FTSE 250, steadily improved profitability and now has the ambition to achieve annual revenues of c.£1billion by 2030.'



