

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 24.06.2024 - 11.00 am



- BERNSTEIN CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 3450 (3600) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS ASHTEAD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 6500 (6800) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES MITIE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 145 (140) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS ASHTEAD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 6900 (7150) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS FERGUSON PRICE TARGET TO 19700 (20150) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS LEGAL & GENERAL PRICE TARGET TO 285 (330) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - LIBERUM CUTS YOUGOV TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 500 (1420) PENCE - RPT/JEFFERIES RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 580 (530) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS MAN GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 295 (320) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken