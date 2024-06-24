

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bulk cargo carrier was damaged and its crew were injured in multiple attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea at the weekend.



'Iranian-backed Houthis struck the M/V Transworld Navigator, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned, and operated bulk cargo carrier in a suspected uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attack. Today, at 4:00 a.m. (Sanaa time), the crew reported minor injuries and moderate damage to the ship, but the vessel has continued underway,' the U.S. Central Command said in a press release.



The vessel is reportedly out of the High-Risk Zone and is heading towards the Suez Canal.



Philippines' Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ed de Vega said all 27 Filipino crew on board Transworld Navigator are safe



It was the fourth attack by the Iranian-backed rebels targeting Transworld Navigator in 24-hours using a naval drone.



Reports quoting a Houthi military spokesman say the large cargo ship was struck by ballistic missiles in the Arabian Sea recently because 'the company that owns it violated the ban of entry into the ports of occupied Palestine'.



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said another vessel, Stolt Sequoia, was attacked with cruise missiles in the Indian Ocean.



