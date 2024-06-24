

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), a software company, said on Monday that it has signed a deal with HP Inc. (HPQ) to receive proprietary material information to bolster the Altair material data center.



The data center will enable designers, engineers, and scientists to browse, search, and compare materials in a standalone application or through the interface of their simulation and optimization tools.



The collaboration will help to break down traditional barriers to 3D printing adoption and ultimately help customers better design parts for Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet printers.



As a result of the partnership, engineers with access to the Altair Material Data Center will be able to use HP material data to design efficient parts, conduct structural analysis using finite element analysis, and predict and fix manufacturing defects during design and simulation.



The collaboration will also benefit users of Altair Inspire Print3D, which accelerates the creation, optimization, and study of innovative, structurally efficient additively manufactured parts by providing a fast and accurate toolset for the design and process simulation of parts made by metal binder jetting.



