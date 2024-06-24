

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Students from Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas will get an opportunity to hear from a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station later this week.



NASA announced that U.S astronaut Jeanette Epps will answer prerecorded questions from students of the South Central Region of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Wednesday.



The 20-minute Earth-to-space call will stream live at 9:10 a.m. ET on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.



For more than 23 years, astronauts from various countries have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the SCaN (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken