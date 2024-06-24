

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The United States, South Korea and Japan have strongly condemned the deepening military cooperation between the North Korea and Russia, including continued arms transfers from Pyongyang to its ally that help prolong Russia's war against Ukraine.



In a joint statement issued after a teleconference to discuss recent developments in North Korea-Russia relations, U.S. Senior Official for North Korea Jung Pak, South Korean Vice Foreign Minister for Strategy and Intelligence Cho Koo-rae, and Japan's Assistant Minister for Asia and Oceania Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki expressed serious concern over the the signing of the 'Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' that Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang last week.



The United States, South Korea and Japan said the path to dialogue remains open and urged North Korea to cease further provocations and return to negotiations.



The three allies reaffirmed their intention to further strengthen diplomatic and security cooperation to counter the threats North Korea poses to regional and global security and to prevent escalation of the situation.



The U.S. Department Of State said it is committed to the defense of South Korea and Japan, Washington's two strong Asian allies.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken