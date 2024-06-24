

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced that it is awarding $60 million in grants to three states under the 'Saving Lives with Connectivity: Accelerating V2X Deployment program' to advance connected and interoperable vehicle technologies.



The grants to recipients in Arizona, Texas and Utah will serve as national models to accelerate and spur new deployments of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies, the Department of Transportation said.



U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said connected vehicle technology like V2X has the potential to make U.S. roads safer and save lives. 'The grants we're announcing today are helping accelerate the development and adoption of potentially life-saving V2X technology nationwide.'



The Saving Lives with Connectivity: Accelerating V2X Deployment initiative is focused on road safety, mobility, and efficiency through technology that enables vehicles and wireless devices to communicate with each other and with roadside infrastructure and provide warnings. This means cars will be able to effectively communicate with traffic devices and the roadside.



Under the grant, the DOT of Maricopa County in Arizona will receive $19.6 million to lead a large-scale deployment of V2X technologies, relying primarily on 5.9 GHz communications, to connect 750 physical roadside units and virtual roadside units to an estimated 400 vehicle onboard units targeting transit, emergency and freight fleets.



Texas A&M Transportation Institute will receive $19.2 million to deploy V2X technology in the Greater Houston area, the City of College Station, including near the campus of Texas A&M University (TAMU), and the corridors connecting these two metropolitan cities.



The Utah DOT will get $20 million toward V2X deployment sites in three states - Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. The project covers all of Utah, I-80 through the entire length of Wyoming, and major portions of Colorado, including the Denver Metro Area, I-70 from Denver to the Utah border, and I-25 through Colorado.



