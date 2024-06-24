

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight is back on monetary policy ahead of the crucial PCE-based inflation readings due from the U.S. on Friday. Markets are also eagerly waiting for monetary policy cues in central bank speeches scheduled for the week.



Wall Street Futures are in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading above the flatline amidst weak PMI readings for the bloc renewing rate cut hopes. Asian shares finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index slipped. Bond yields moved in a mixed manner. Crude oil prices recorded minor gains amidst persisting geopolitical tensions. Gold prices gained amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies tumbled.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,248.50, up 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,465.50, up 0.02% Germany's DAX at 18,274.35, up 0.49% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,275.91, up 0.46% France's CAC 40 at 7,694.76, up 0.87% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,945.45, up 0.78% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,836.00, up 0.56% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,733.70, down 0.80% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,963.10, down 1.17% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,023.73, down 0.03%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0729, up 0.36% GBP/USD at 1.2665, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 159.49, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6643, up 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3684, down 0.07% Dollar Index at 105.56, down 0.22%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.275%, up 0.40% Germany at 2.4275%, up 0.77% France at 3.151%, down 0.41% U.K. at 4.1320%, up 1.25% Japan at 0.982%, down 0.81%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $84.56, up 0.27%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $80.89, up 0.20%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,338.90, up 0.33%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,406.47, down 4.47% Ethereum at $3,331.84, down 4.67% BNB at $570.23, down 3.16% Solana at $128.00, down 4.43% XRP at $0.4769, down 1.80%.



