Himalaya Technologies, Inc: Himalaya Technologies Rebrands FOMO Energy and Announces Cryptility 2024

COMMERCE CITY, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Himalaya Technologies (OTC PINK:HMLA), a premier technology development company, is excited to announce the rebranding of FOME Energy to EVEREST Liquidity.

In line with EVEREST's Web3 and crypto-related themes, HMLA has rebranded its FOMO Energy drink to EVEREST Liquidity, with the slogan "What the Whales Drink." This rebranding campaign includes new logos and a new website. The FOMO Energy product will be available to order until July 1st at https://www.fomoenergy.com.

Launching on July 1, 2024, via https://www.everestliquidity.com and the HMLA Amazon store, the company will introduce its Orange, Blue Raspberry, and Black Cherry flavors. Manufactured in the United States by Stellar Chemical Corp, each unique flavor includes:

4 Electrolytes for natural energy and rejuvenation

2% Pea Protein

10 Essential Vitamins, including C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12, and D

4% Mature Hop Extract

HMLA is also pleased to announce that the full EVEREST Liquidity product line will be featured at the upcoming Cryptility 2024 event in Nashville on July 26, 2024. At this event, the company will provide over 2,000 packs of each flavor to VIP attendees, making EVEREST Liquidity the exclusive beverage of the event.

At Cryptility 2024, Ryan Nguyen, CEO of Himalaya Technologies, will be a featured speaker. He will discuss the EVEREST LPP platform and demonstrate the power of listing a Uniswap LP in real-time.

Ryan Nguyen, CEO of HMLA, stated, "By rolling out our rebranded drink focused on the crypto community, we see this as a massive opportunity to build brand awareness for EVEREST. Everyone in this space aspires to be a whale. What better way to support that ambition than by branding EVEREST for crypto whales? I am honored to speak at the upcoming Cryptility 2024 Conference hosted by https://www.thealley.io. By connecting with like-minded crypto enthusiasts, I expect to attract several new funding partners for the EVEREST LPP platform. Showing these guest the power of launching one of our partner LP's in real-time, is going to be a first and I can't wait."

HMLA shareholders interested in attending the event and hearing Ryan Nguyen, along with over 20 other crypto specialists, should visit https://www.thealley.io/vipevent and fill out the sign-up form. Registration is free for this all-day event and includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and an open bar from 5 PM to 8 PM. VIP enrollment has already begun and concludes on July 10, 2024. Due to limited seating, enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Himalaya Technologies: Listed on OTC: HMLA, Himalaya Technologies is a technology development company dedicated to nurturing and launching innovative projects enhanced by blockchain and AI resources.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to: Himalaya's stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.

