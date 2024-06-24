

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound edged higher against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The pound advanced to a 4-day high of 1.2697 against the greenback, 10-day high of 1.1343 against the franc and near a 16-year high of 202.70 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.2630, 1.1288 and 201.13, respectively.



The pound recovered to 0.8452 against the euro, from an early 2-week low of 0.8477.



The pound is seen finding resistance around 1.29 against the greenback, 1.15 against the franc, 204.00 against the yen and 0.83 against the euro.



