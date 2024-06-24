

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine has revealed promising findings about a newly developed ketamine pill that could potentially revolutionize the treatment of difficult-to-treat depression.



The study suggests that this innovative slow-release ketamine pill, known as R-107 and developed by Douglas Pharmaceuticals in New Zealand, could offer a more effective and convenient treatment option with fewer side effects for individuals with chronic depression who have not responded to traditional medications.



According to the study, R-107 has shown potential in preventing relapses into depression and has demonstrated fewer side effects compared to other treatment methods such as intravenous administration or nasal spray. The slow-release mechanism of the ketamine pill leads to minimal fluctuations in blood pressure and has been associated with fewer reports of dissociation or sedation, thereby improving the tolerability of the medication.



Researchers have highlighted that the administration of ketamine via oral slow-release pills could be a game-changer in the treatment of depression, providing a more cost-effective and convenient option for home use while potentially reducing side effects. The study also underlined the lower relapse rate among patients who received R-107 compared to those in the placebo group, with minimal side effects reported in the ketamine tablet group.



Prof. Paul Glue, a co-author of the study, emphasized the potential of the new ketamine formulation, noting that the observed benefits if validated in larger trials, could offer several advantages over traditional intranasal or intravenous dosing. These advantages include reduced severity of dissociation, lower risk of abuse, decreased sedative and cardiovascular side effects, and enhanced ease of administration in community settings.



Overall, the study's findings suggest that the utilization of an extended-release oral ketamine formulation has the potential to significantly improve the treatment landscape for individuals with treatment-resistant depression, offering new hope for patients and healthcare providers alike.



