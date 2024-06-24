

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The rise in Lyme disease cases can be attributed to the proliferation of tick populations, largely fueled by the impact of climate change, as the combination of elevated temperatures and increased humidity levels creates a more favorable environment for tick survival and activity.



This has led to a higher prevalence of the blacklegged tick, the primary carrier of Lyme disease, particularly in heavily wooded areas across the United States. The heightened risk is particularly notable in the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions, although cases have been reported in all states.



Between 2016 and 2019, seven of the top 10 counties most affected by Lyme disease were located in Pennsylvania, which accounted for nearly 30% of all reported cases. Following closely behind, New Jersey attributed to 12% of cases, according to USAFacts, a nonprofit organization that provides analysis on U.S government data.



Symptoms of Lyme disease can manifest as the distinctive 'bullseye' rash, fever, chills, and fatigue, and in more severe cases, they can lead to long-term effects such as neurological disorders, heart conditions, and joint problems if left untreated. Late-stage symptoms may include facial palsy, heart palpitations, and dizziness.



The spectrum of Lyme disease symptoms varies, spanning from the well-known 'bullseye' rash, fever, chills, and fatigue to severe long-term effects such as neurological disorders, heart conditions, and joint problems if not promptly addressed. While most individuals fully recover, there is a risk of long-term damage, especially if treatment is delayed. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, some individuals with Lyme disease may develop post-Lyme disease syndrome, characterized by persistent musculoskeletal and nerve pain, fatigue, and memory impairment.



To minimize the risk of contracting Lyme disease, health professionals advise wearing permethrin-treated clothing, steering clear of areas with abundant grass and leaf litter, sticking to the center of trails during hikes, and performing thorough tick checks after spending time in wooded environments.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken