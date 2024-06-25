

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owings Mills, Maryland-based Totally Cool Inc. is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves ice cream products under various brands of Friendly's, Abilyn's Frozen Bakery, Hershey's Ice cream, Yelloh!, Jeni's, Cumberland Farms, The Frozen Farmer, Marco, ChipWich, AMAFruits, Taharka, Dolcezza Gelato, and LaSalle. They come under various lot numbers and best by dates.



The impacted products were distributed nationwide, and available in retail locations and direct delivery.



The recall was initiated after FDA sampling discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Totally Cool has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products, and it continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions.



Consumers who have recalled product in their possession are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



