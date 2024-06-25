

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 3-week high of 1.3641 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3654.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.4647 and 0.9083 from early lows of 1.4660 and 0.9094, respectively.



The loonie edged up to 116.94 against the yen, from Monday's closing value of 116.84.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 1.45 against the euro, 0.88 against the aussie and 117.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken