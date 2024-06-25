

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Tuesday announced positive results from the NIAGARA Phase III trial of Imfinzi in combination with chemotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).



In the study, MIBC patients were treated with a combination of Imfinzi and neoadjuvant chemotherapy before cystectomy followed by Imfinzi as adjuvant monotherapy.



Results from the study showed that Imfinzi in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) and the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy for patients with MIBC. Further, Imfinzi was generally well-tolerated and no new safety concerns were observed in either the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting.



Imfinzi is already approved to treat various cancers including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), biliary tract cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and endometrial cancer.



