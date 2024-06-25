HUBER+SUHNER AG selected by MDA Space as part of MDA AURORA supply chain

HERISAU, Switzerland, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER is proud to announce that it has been selected by MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, as part of the company's supply chain for MDA AURORA, a game-changing product line driving the transition from analog to digital satellite technology.

HUBER+SUHNER will provide over 60,000 multi-channel radio frequency (RF) and DC Board-to-board connectors as part of this contract. The MDA AURORA supply chain will help support product deliveries for anchor customer Telesat's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Telesat Lightspeed, an innovative, advanced global network that will bring enterprise-class connectivity to customers worldwide.

"For decades, HUBER+SUHNER has been designing and manufacturing microwave and photonic technologies, enabling outstanding data transmission for the global space industry. We are honoured to be working closely alongside MDA Space in this vital partnership for Telesat Lightspeed, providing robust interconnectivity solutions towards this operation." said Reto Bolt, Chief Operating Officer, Industry Segment at HUBER+SUHNER

Designed to meet the changing technical and business requirements of the satellite industry, the software-defined MDA AURORA product line provides operators with unparalleled flexibility and functionality, dramatically enhancing constellation performance at reduced cost and time to market.

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in the company's DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440370/Huber_Suhner_AG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hubersuhner-selected-by-mda-space-as-part-of-mda-aurora-supply-chain-302174362.html