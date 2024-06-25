

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Tuesday, with investor focus firmly on the first round of French parliamentary elections scheduled for June 30.



President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern that the agendas of the far-right and far-left in France's upcoming legislative elections could incite civil war.



Paris stock market operator Euronext's CEO has appealed for business leaders to stay 'calm' and said that neither the far-right party nor a new left-wing alliance would be able to enact their policy pledges.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 60 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,647 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.



In corporate news, Airbus shares plummeted 10.6 percent. The aerospace group cut its financial targets for 2024 and also announced fresh charges of around 900 million euros, citing supply chain issues and additional costs in its space systems division.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken