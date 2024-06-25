

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday while the dollar drifted higher ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data later in the week.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $2,333.31 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,345.75.



The Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending for May is due on Friday, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Investors also await the release of other U.S. reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders and pending home sales this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.



On Monday, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said there is still 'more work to do' on bringing inflation down and that reducing inflation further will likely require restraining demand.



Looking ahead, U.S. Chicago Fed national activity index for May, Redbook report, house price index for April, Consumer Board's consumer confidence for June, Richmond Fed manufacturing index for June and Dallas Fed services index for June all are slated for release in the New York session.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken