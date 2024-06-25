GoldMining is defining a minimum 70 km prospective trend in three corridors on its REA uranium project in the western Athabasca Basin. Uranium Energy is expanding its portfolio in South Texas with increased resources at the Burke Hollow ISR project. Company overview: GoldMining Inc. - http://www.goldmining.com ISIN: CA38149E1016 , WKN: A2DHZ0 , FRA: BSR.F , TSX: GOLD.TO , Valor: 34887555 More videos about GoldMining Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/goldmining-inc/ Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.uraniumenergy.com/ ISIN: US9168961038 , WKN: A0JDRR , FRA: U6Z.F , Valor: 2388623 More videos about Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/uranium-energy-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Uran Uranium Development Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines commoditytv