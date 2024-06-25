

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology plc (IGT) announced Tuesday that it has won a competitive bidding process to provide the Ohio Lottery Commission's video lottery terminal (VLT) central monitoring system, with a contract effective May 31, 2024 through June 30, 2033.



The agreement includes an option for Ohio to renew the contract for up to two additional one-year terms.



Under the terms of the agreement, IGT will provide its advanced Intelligen central monitoring system hardware and software, with continual monitoring and support for more than 10,000 video lottery terminal machines distributed throughout seven racinos across Ohio.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken