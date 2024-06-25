

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Airlines was named the World's Best Airline at Skytrax Awards, known as the Oscars of commercial aviation.



Qatar Airlines won the prestigious award for the eighth time in recognition of the quality of service being offered to passengers on its modern fleet.



The 2024 World Airline Awards were announced at a ceremony held at the Fairmont Windsor Park, close to London Heathrow Airport. More than 325 guests attended the event from airlines across the world, with a large number of airline CEO's, Presidents, and Senior Management present to accept their awards.



In addition to being named the World's Best Airline 2024, Qatar Airways also scooped the top awards for the World's Best Business Class, the World's Best Business Class Lounge and the Best Airline in the Middle East.



Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'This is a proud Qatar Airways moment and it is my honor to share this award with my hardworking colleagues. This award is testimony to our relentless dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to more wins in the future.'



Qatar Airways notched the top spot pushing the 2023 Airline of the Year winner Singapore Airlines to the second rank.



Emirates came in third place, followed by ANA All Nippon Airways at No. 4 and Cathay Pacific at No. 5.



The winners were selected on the basis of an independent customer survey about more than 350 airlines.



Singapore Airlines took top honors with the award for the World's Best Cabin Staff and their First Class Suites continuing to dominate by winning the award as the World's Best First Class. Singapore Airlines is also the Best Airline in Asia.



All Nippon Airways won the award for the World's Best Airport Services and the Best Airline Staff Service in Asia.



Saudi Arabian Airlines wins the 2024 award as the World's Most Improved Airline.



AirAsia was the winner of the World's Best Low-Cost Airline award, a title it has won each year since 2010.



The award for the World's Most Family Friendly Airline was won by British Airways.



