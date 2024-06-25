

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF) Tuesday said it introduced an Environmental Cost Surcharge to the ticket fare. The company said it is intended to partly cover additional costs due to regulatory environmental requirements.



The increased ticket price will be effective June 26.



The company said that Environmental Cost Surcharge stands valid to all flights sold and operated by the Lufthansa departing from the 27 EU countries as well as the UK, Norway and Switzerland. This additional charge varying from 1 euro to 72 euros depends on the flight route.



'For effective climate protection, the Lufthansa Group is focusing in particular on accelerated fleet modernization, the continuous optimization of flight operations, the use of SAF and offers for private travelers and corporate customers to make air travel or the transport of freight more sustainable,' the company said in a statement.



