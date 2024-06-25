Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (CBOE CA: CDMN) ("CDMN" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the royalty purchase transaction previously announced in the Company's press releases dated April 2, 2024 and May 15, 2024.

The Company had initially contemplated closing the purchase by Leventis Capital Pte Ltd. ("Leventis") of a 3% gross revenue royalty on its Woodstock Manganese Project in one tranche for US$15,000,000. The parties have now agreed that such purchase will be separated into two transactions with Leventis initially acquiring a 1.5% gross revenue royalty for US$7,500,000, which closing is anticipated to take place by July 2, 2024 and then acquiring the remaining 1.5% gross revenue royalty for an additional US$7,500,000 at a later date.

As a result of this change, the form of royalty agreement has been amended to (i) provide that the dates by which the option (the "Repurchase Option") must be exercised to avoid the pre-repurchase payments ("Pre-Repurchase Payments") described in the Company's April 2, 2024 press release will be revised from March 30, 2026 (and every two years thereafter) to the second anniversary of the date the full US$15,000,000 is received (and every two years thereafter) until the re-purchase is completed and (ii) provide the Company with an option (the "Reduction Option"), until the full US$15,000,000 is received, to permanently reduce the amount of the gross revenue royalty to 1.5% and reduce the amount of the repurchase payment from US$22,500,000 to US$11,250,000.

Where such Reduction Option is exercised, the dates by which the Repurchase Option must be exercised to avoid the Pre-Repurchase Payments will be revised from March 30, 2026 (and every two years thereafter) to the second anniversary of the date the Company exercises the Reduction Option (and every two years thereafter) until the re-purchase is completed.

The Company will redeem in full its outstanding Cdn$5,000,000 of convertible debentures in accordance with their terms upon receipt of the US$7,500,000 purchase price referenced above.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE

CDMN is a Canadian mineral development company aiming to become a supplier of high-purity manganese metal products for the rechargeable battery industry. CDMN holds the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick.

For further information:

investors@CanadianManganese.com

Matthew Allas: President and CEO +1 647 338 3748

Cboe Canada has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Additional information on CDMN is available at www.CanadianManganese.com.

