

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 137.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 60.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mostly higher on Monday. The Dow closed higher, extending gains to a fifth straight session. The index ended up by 260.88 points or 0.67 percent at 39,411.21. The Nasdaq ended at 17,496.82, losing 192.54 points or 1.09 percent. The S&P 500 settled at 5,447.87, down 16.75 points or 0.31% from the previous close.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 0.40, while it was minus 0.23 in the prior month.



The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April will be released at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month,t he 20-city adjusted price index was up 0.3 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA house price Index for April is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Consumer Confidence for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 100.0, while it was up 102.0 in May.



The two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Money Supply for May is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was up $20,867.3 billion.



Fed Governor Lisa Cook will speak at the Economic Club of New York luncheon at 12.00 pm ET. Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.44 percent to 2,950.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.25 percent higher at 18,072.90.



Japanese markets ended sharply higher. The Nikkei average jumped 0.95 percent to 39,173.15. The broader Topix index settled 1.72 percent higher at 2,787.37.



Australian markets climbed. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 1.36 percent to 7,838.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 1.28 percent at 8,076.90.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 58.92 points or 0.49 percent. DAX of Germany is falling 196.58 points or 1.07 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 15.57 points or 0.19 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 59.92 points or 0.49 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.52 percent.



