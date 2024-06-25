

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Secretary of State Antony Blinken and YouTube Global Head of Music Lyor Cohen announced an inaugural roster of U.S. Global Music Ambassadors.



They are rapper Chuck D?; 17 year old guitar hero Grace Bowers?; Hip-Hop/Rap, country singer BRELAND?; multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown; renowned pianist and composer Herbie Hancock?; Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Jelly Roll?, singer-songwriter Teddy Swims?, Grammy nominee Justin Tranter?, rapper Armani White, and country music singer-songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson.



As part of a U.S. Department of State-YouTube Global Music Diplomacy Partnership, these Global Music Ambassadors will use their music to bring people together and promote peace worldwide.?



The State Department said additional U.S. Global Music Ambassadors will be announced in the months ahead.



Beginning this year, these Music Ambassadors will engage audiences, ranging from youth to marginalized populations to world leaders, to elevate music as a diplomatic platform to expand access to education, economic opportunity and equity, and inclusion.



