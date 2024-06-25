

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target (TGT) said its Target Circle Week is returning July 7-13, featuring savings on summer and back-to-school essentials. Deals include: up to 50% off select toys including LEGO, Monster Jam, and LOL Surprise!; up to 40% off kitchen and floorcare; 30% off tees, tanks and dresses for the family; 30% off bedding and bath, including Casaluna and Threshold; 30% off select backpacks, including Cat & Jack 30% off kids' school uniforms.



The company noted that, during Target Circle Week, consumers can sign up for a Target Circle 360 subscription for $49 for the first year. Target's Deal of the Day will run July 7-13 with many one-day deals exclusively for Target Circle members, including a Starbucks Buy any Beverage, Get One 50% off deal, available in stores and via Drive Up, only on July 11.



