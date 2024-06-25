Making Connectivity More Accessible With T-Mobile's Project 10Million

Originally published in T-Mobile's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / One important factor that influences student success in school is having consistent access to a reliable internet connection. Connectivity affects everything from student participation and attendance to motivation and academic performance. And, as digital skills become more essential for careers, it's important that the next generation can effectively and responsibly engage in the digital world to prepare for an increasingly connected future.

In 2023, we continued to go all in to tackle this issue through Project 10Million and other education initiatives - underscoring our commitment to support families across the U.S. who are disproportionately affected by the digital divide.

We're offering a free mobile hotspot and free internet connectivity to up to 10 million eligible student households across the U.S. T-Mobile also offers school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans for their students. Through this program, both students and their families also have access to affordable laptops and tablets.

We've already made a big impact in bridging the digital divide in America by connecting nearly six million students to the internet and providing over $6.4 billion in products and services.

With millions of students11 still unconnected, we're working tirelessly to reach as many eligible households as we can. That's why we partner with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS), one of the country's most trusted non-profit organizations, with a network of 230 agencies across 5,000 communities. Together, we're increasing awareness of Project 10Million and the huge opportunity it presents to eligible families.

Students Connected

Offer connectivity to up to 10 million eligible K-12 students through Project 10Million and other education initiatives

2023 - 5.9M

2022 - 5.3M

2021 - 3.2M

We're also working alongside school districts and education partners to collaborate on the best ways to serve students' evolving needs and provide ongoing and adaptable solutions to promote digital equity. While we're proud of the impact we've made on this important issue so far, we know we have a lot more work to do to make connectivity equitable for all.

School district administrators can apply here and eligible student families can sign up here.

Learn more about Project 10Million and sign up to connect your family today.

11 https://www.commonsensemedia.org/sites/default/files/featured-content/files/final_-_what_it_will_take_to_permanently_close_the_k-12_digital_divide_vfeb3.pdf





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T-Mobile

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View the original press release on accesswire.com