

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Tuesday a collaboration with OpenAI that will allow Lilly to leverage OpenAI's generative AI to invent novel antimicrobials to treat drug-resistant pathogens.



Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the top public health and development threats across the global health landscape. The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens, magnifying this threat to global health.



This collaboration with OpenAI supports Lilly's earlier commitment to fighting drug-resistant pathogens through its Social Impact Venture Capital Portfolio.



In 2020, the portfolio committed $100 million to the AMR Action Fund, aiming to provide patients with two to four new antibiotics by 2030 and contribute the next line of defense against multi-drug-resistant pathogens.



In April 2023, the AMR Action Fund announced its latest investments in biotech companies targeting a range of infections.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken