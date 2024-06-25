

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has opened accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova Tuesday.



In a statement ahead of the talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, 'We stand at the threshold of a significant and transformative moment for these two countries and for our Union'.



She noted that the people of Ukraine and Moldova have demonstrated their unwavering commitment and determination to be a part of this project. 'Even in a time of war and turmoil they have started extensive reforms'.



Ursula von der Leyen reminded both Ukraine and Moldova that their journey will be 'rigorous and demanding'.



'The accession negotiations are designed to prepare the candidates for the responsibilities of membership. This is why there are no shortcuts. We embark on these negotiations in a strong spirit of openness, engagement, and commitment, the statement adds.



