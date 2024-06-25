Rolls-Royce has started developing a hydrogen combustion engine for combined heat and power (CHP) systems in Germany, while Lhyfe has installed a 1 MW electrolyzer for Deutsche Bahn. Rolls-Royce has started developing technologies for a "first-of-a-kind" hydrogen combustion engine for driving combined heat and power (CHP) systems. The company said that under the Phoenix project (funded by the German government), the consortium aims to match the power density and efficiency of current natural gas CHP units, reaching up to 2. 5 MW. The project is getting nearly €5 million ($5. 36 million) in funding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...