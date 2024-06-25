

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert confirming dengue fever in a person in Hillsborough County.



Dengue is a viral disease, causing symptoms including vomiting, high fever, headache, joint pains, and nausea.



Officials believe that the fever was locally acquired, meaning it was transmitted through the bite of infected female mosquitoes of Aedes aegypti species.



So far, eight cases of locally acquired dengue fever were reported in Florida, of which six were Miami-Dade County and one in Pasco, as per Health News Florida.



The department advised residents to prevent the disease by using mosquito repellents, draining water from outside areas to prevent mosquito breeding, covering doors and windows to stop mosquitoes from coming indoors, and talking to heathcare providers before traveling to areas wherein mosquito-borne diseases are found.



According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients suffering from dengue are advised to take rest as much as possible, stay hydrated, take acetaminophen to control fever and relieve pain, and consult healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms.



Further, health department is conducting statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya, and dengue.



Moreover, the department also urged residents to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's site.



