

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland health authorities announced that the bird flu vaccination for humans will be available, as soon as next week, to some workers who are exposed to animals, as per a report by Reuters.



'The vaccine will be offered to those aged 18 or over who are at increased risk of contracting avian influenza due to their work or other circumstances,' the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said, according to the news outlet.



The Nordic country has bought vaccines for 10,000 people, each consisting of two injections. The vaccines, manufactured by Australia-based CSL Seqirus, are a part of the company's procurement deal with the European Union regarding 40 million doses for 15 countries.



The biotechnology company said to Reuters that Finland would be the first country to launch the vaccine.



However, the bird flu virus has not been detected in humans in Finland.



Chief Physician Hanna Nohynek, at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, said to Reuters, 'The conditions in Finland are very different in that we have fur farms where animals can end up in contact with wildlife.'



Last year, around 485,000 animals were culled in Finland due to widespread outbreaks of bird flu among mink and foxes.



