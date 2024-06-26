

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said in its decarbonisation investor presentation that it is on track to reduce its operational GHG emissions--Scopes 1 and 2 from its operated assets-- by at least 30% by fiscal year 2030 from fiscal year 2020 levels.



The company has a goal to achieve net zero operational GHG emissions by calendar year 2050.



The company noted that it is pursuing the long-term goal of net zero Scope 3 emissions by calendar year 2050. To support this goal, the company has made strong progress on its strategy in the areas of steelmaking and maritime decarbonisation via partnerships, trials and pilots.



