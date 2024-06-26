Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035 | Ticker-Symbol: 8A2
Tradegate
24.06.24
15:52 Uhr
89,50 Euro
-2,00
-2,19 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,5092,5007:19
91,0091,5025.06.
PR Newswire
26.06.2024 07:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Names Devoteam Channel Partner for the EMEA Region

Devoteam to offer Altair's leading data analytics and AI solutions throughout the EMEA region

TROY, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is thrilled to welcome Devoteam as a new channel partner for the EMEA region. Within the partnership, Devoteam will offer Altair's leading data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to its customers throughout the EMEA region.

Altair is thrilled to announce Devoteam as a new channel partner for the EMEA region and Devoteam now offering Altair's leading data analytics and AI solutions to its customers throughout the EMEA region.

"Partnering with Devoteam underscores our dedication to shaping the future of technology," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our global expansion strategy, reinforcing our mission to lead and innovate in AI and beyond."

"Together, Devoteam and Altair will help industrial companies harness the power of data to improve their efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness," said Pablo Martin, industry and retail business unit director, Devoteam. "This collaboration is an important step in our commitment to help companies, particularly in the industrial sector, better their digital transformation efforts."

Devoteam boasts more than 25 years of passion for tech and more than 11,000 tech-native specialists in offices in 25 countries. The company believes that technology combined with strong human values can drive change for the better, and specializes in managing large-scale projects while remaining agile enough to deliver customized solutions.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446566/Altair_Newsroom_NR_DA_Partner_Devoteam_Social.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/4779096/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-names-devoteam-channel-partner-for-the-emea-region-302180836.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.