

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment survey results from Germany and France are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK publishes Germany's consumer confidence survey data. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to improve to -18.9 in July from -20.9 in June.



In the meantime, unemployment from Finland and producer prices from Sweden are due.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to issue consumer confidence survey data. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to 89 in June from 90 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Austria.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Distributive Trades survey data. The UK retail sales balance is seen at 1 percent in June compared to 8 percent in May.



