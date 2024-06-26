

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Encavis AG (ECV.DE), a German solar and wind park operator, said on Wednesday that it secured a revolving credit facility for 300 million euros.



The facility until April 30, 2025 will help it to finance the acquisition of wind and solar projects, the company said in a statement.



Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis, said: 'This additional syndicated revolving credit facility will allow us to make further significant acquisitions in support of our Accelerated Growth Strategy 2027, also during the pending transition period related to the completion of the voluntary public tender offer by the KKR-led consortium.'



The consortium of this syndicated revolving credit facility, led by Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A., consists of a total of eight banks.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken