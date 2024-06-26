

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., (MRK), announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA approval of NOBIVAC NXT Canine Flu H3N2, a next-level solution to help safeguard dogs against the ongoing threat of canine influenza.



The product is expected to be available at veterinary clinics and hospitals nationwide late this summer.



Canine influenza, or dog flu, is a serious respiratory illness that is easily transmitted from dog to dog.



