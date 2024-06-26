

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L) said trading in the final quarter of the fiscal year, which ended on 31 May, was in line with management expectations. The Group expects to report fiscal 2024 revenue of approximately 528 million pounds. The Group expects to report adjusted operating profit in the region of 55 million pounds-60 million pounds, in line with previous guidance. The Group will report full year results on 18 September.



PZ Cussons noted that an update regarding portfolio transformation will be provided when appropriate.



