

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) on Wednesday reported an increase in its first-half earnings and revenue.



For the six-month period to April 30, the Trust reported a pre-tax income of 191.386 million pounds, higher than 107.941 million pounds, posted for the same period last year.



Net profit stood at 189.665 million pounds or 15.62 pence per share as against previous year's 106.318 million pounds or 8.26 pence per share.



Net asset value per share was 122.7 pence, compared with 112.3 pence per share a year ago.



Profit before finance costs and taxation increased to 193.056 million pounds from 110.226 million pounds a year ago.



Gross revenue and capital gains were 196.731 million pounds, up from last year's 113.562 million pounds.



The company will pay a second interim dividend of 0.672 pence per share on August 30 to shareholders on the register as of July 26.



Looking ahead, the Board expects that the dividend for the full year will be at least 5 percent higher than the total dividend paid in 2023.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken