Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Termination of Previously Announced Agreement with EEX

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the termination of its transaction agreement with the European Energy Exchange (EEX), previously announced on June 20, 2023, under which EEX had agreed to acquire Nasdaq's Nordic power trading and clearing business.



Nasdaq continues to operate its Nordic power trading and clearing business and remains focused on providing its clients with exceptional service.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

