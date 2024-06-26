NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS

Newron hosted an investor day (25 June) featuring three key opinion leaders (KOLs) who highlighted evenamide's unique mechanism at the site of pathology, offering durable responses and addressing unmet need despite the >40 available treatments for schizophrenia. Evenamide has a robust track record in clinical studies to date. Notably, the results of study 015 in treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) saw 25% of patients achieve remission, and, more recently, the results from study 008A (poorly managed schizophrenia) confirmed the safety of evenamide as an add-on to current antipsychotics, as well as its effectiveness in a randomised, placebo-controlled setting. The KOLs commented on the potential benefit from earlier use of evenamide in patients with inadequate responses to current treatments. The reported data to date provide a strong foundation in addressing schizophrenia, in our view. Newron will prepare for the registrational trial (study 017), which, subject to securing a partnership deal, could launch by end-2024.

