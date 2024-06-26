

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks leading the surge.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 47 points, or 0.6 percent, at 8,295 after falling 0.4 percent the previous day.



Gelion shares surged 31 percent after the Anglo-Australian battery innovator said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement with Glencore International AG, a diversified resource company.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP and Glencore rose 1-2 percent.



Oil & gas giant BP Plc rose 0.7 percent and Shell edged up 0.3 percent as oil prices rose despite industry data showing a small build in U.S. crude inventories.



Meal delivery company Deliveroo rallied 3.6 percent after reports of takeover interest from U.S. rival DoorDash.



Checkit, an augmented workflow and smart sensor automation company, fell 2.4 percent after it decide not to make an offer to acquire Crimson Tide.



