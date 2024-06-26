

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has urged Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to work to de-escalate tensions against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.



Austin made this remark during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart at the Pentagon Tuesday.



The men discussed efforts to 'de-escalate tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, to surge more humanitarian aid into Gaza, and to stand together against Iranian and Iranian-supported attacks against Israel and destabilizing activities throughout the Middle East,' Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference.



Hezbollah has ratcheted up provocations on Northern Israel since the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, and those provocations have been increasing.



Austin stressed that these provocations 'threaten to drag the Israeli and Lebanese people into a war that neither of them wants, and that such a war would be catastrophic for Lebanon and it would be devastating for innocent Israeli and Lebanese civilians.'



Austin stressed to Gallant that diplomacy is the only way to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region. The secretary also urged Gallant to 'double down on efforts to protect Palestinian civilians and humanitarian aid workers in Gaza.' Austin and Gallant also discussed ways to improve the distribution of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in dire need, Ryder said.



While the U.S. and Israeli officials looked at mechanisms for ensuring aid could get to the Palestinians who need it, they agreed 'the most important aspect, though, would be . a cease-fire, and the onus is on Hamas,' Ryder said. 'If a cease-fire could be put into place right now, that would greatly facilitate security and safety considerations on the ground, which would further facilitate the flow of aid.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken