

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States will provide assistance to print more than three million textbooks for Ukrainian elementary school students ahead of this school year to make up for the destruction of a major printing house in Ukraine in Russian attack.



Announcing the aid, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S.government will be providing it through USAID.



These textbooks will be produced in Ukraine and delivered to more than 12,000 schools across the country.



On May 23, a Russian strike destroyed the Faktur-Druk printing house in Kharkiv, one of the largest printing houses in Europe.



Sullivan alleged that this is part of Russia's ongoing destruction of printing houses in Kharkiv and elsewhere in Ukraine. Kharkiv's printing houses produce a significant percentage of all books in Ukraine, including textbooks for Ukrainian children.



