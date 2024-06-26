

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $1.8 billion in awards from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program for 148 projects across the country.



'After decades of under-investment, the condition of America's infrastructure is now finally getting better instead of worse - and today we proudly announce our support for 148 more projects in communities of every size across the country,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'Through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're funding projects across the country to make roads safer, make it easier for people to move around their community, make transportation infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather, and improve supply chains to keep costs down for consumers.'



Projects that benefit from the grants include the Alaska Highway Permafrost Degradation Restoration Project in Fairbanks; the Electrify Downeast Acadia Project in Washington, Penobscot, and Hancock Counties, Maine; the Joe Louis Meets the Iron Belle: Connecting Communities in Detroit Project in Detroit, Michigan; the Browning Streets Community Connectivity Planning Project on the Blackfeet Reservation, Montana; the Holloway Street: Safe Access to Durham's Busiest Transit Route Project in Durham, North Carolina; the Santa Ana Boulevard Grade Separation Project in Santa Ana, California; the Lake Wales Complete Streets Project in Lake Wales, Florida; the Reconnect Toledo's Historic Neighborhoods Project in Toledo, Ohio; the Reconnecting the Allegheny Riverfront to Economic Opportunity Project in the Borough of Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania; and the Wharf D Reconstruction and Resiliency Project in San Juan County, Puerto Rico.



