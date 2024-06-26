Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNLR | ISIN: MT0001390104 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2024 14:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Summary from the Extraordinary General Meeting 2024 of Raketech Group Holding Plc

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) The shareholders of Raketech Group Holding Plc gathered in Malta on 26 June 2024 to hold an extraordinary general meeting. The following resolutions were made.

It was resolved that the Company is authorized to acquire its own shares in the following terms:

  1. Any acquisition of own shares shall take place exclusively on Nasdaq First North;
  2. The authorisation may be utilised on one or more occasions before the next annual general meeting taking place in 2025 and in no event after 18 months from the date hereof;
  3. in no event may the Company purchase more than 4,271,531 shares in the Company and more than 10% of the Company's total issued share capital;
  4. The maximum price at which shares may be repurchased shall be the lowest ask price on Nasdaq First North at the time of the relevant purchase; and
  5. The minimum price at which shares may be repurchased shall be the SEK equivalent at the date of the purchase of €0.002 per share.

Complete information regarding the meeting's resolutions has been made available at the company's website, www.raketech.com.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Summary from the extraordinary general meeting 2024 of Raketech Group Holding Plc.

SOURCE: Raketech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.