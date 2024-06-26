Summary from the extraordinary general meeting 2024 of Raketech Group Holding Plc.

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) The shareholders of Raketech Group Holding Plc gathered in Malta on 26 June 2024 to hold an extraordinary general meeting. The following resolutions were made.

It was resolved that the Company is authorized to acquire its own shares in the following terms:

Any acquisition of own shares shall take place exclusively on Nasdaq First North; The authorisation may be utilised on one or more occasions before the next annual general meeting taking place in 2025 and in no event after 18 months from the date hereof; in no event may the Company purchase more than 4,271,531 shares in the Company and more than 10% of the Company's total issued share capital; The maximum price at which shares may be repurchased shall be the lowest ask price on Nasdaq First North at the time of the relevant purchase; and The minimum price at which shares may be repurchased shall be the SEK equivalent at the date of the purchase of €0.002 per share.

Complete information regarding the meeting's resolutions has been made available at the company's website, www.raketech.com.