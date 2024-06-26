Summary from the extraordinary general meeting 2024 of Raketech Group Holding Plc.

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) The shareholders of Raketech Group Holding Plc gathered in Malta on 26 June 2024 to hold an extraordinary general meeting. The following resolutions were made.
It was resolved that the Company is authorized to acquire its own shares in the following terms:
- Any acquisition of own shares shall take place exclusively on Nasdaq First North;
- The authorisation may be utilised on one or more occasions before the next annual general meeting taking place in 2025 and in no event after 18 months from the date hereof;
- in no event may the Company purchase more than 4,271,531 shares in the Company and more than 10% of the Company's total issued share capital;
- The maximum price at which shares may be repurchased shall be the lowest ask price on Nasdaq First North at the time of the relevant purchase; and
- The minimum price at which shares may be repurchased shall be the SEK equivalent at the date of the purchase of €0.002 per share.
Complete information regarding the meeting's resolutions has been made available at the company's website, www.raketech.com.
For more information, please contact:
investor@raketech.com
About Raketech Group
Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.
