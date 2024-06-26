Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: PhoenixEV Emerges as Premier Leader in Zero-Emission Vehicles Following Proterra Transit Bus Business Acquisition

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV), a trailblazer in the realm of zero-emission vehicles, proudly announces the integration of the recently acquired Proterra transit bus division into its existing medium-duty business, heralding the birth of a new powerhouse brand: PhoenixEV. This strategic amalgamation combines the expertise and innovation of two dominant industry players, cementing PhoenixEV's position as an impactful market force in sustainable transportation solutions across North America.

Unrivaled Excellence in Zero-Emission Solutions

PhoenixEV's cutting-edge electric buses reign supreme in sustainable public transportation, with over 1,200 units already deployed and serving communities throughout the U.S. This union of capabilities in medium and heavy-duty shuttles, trucks, school buses, and transit buses, coupled with a seasoned team operating out of California and South Carolina, fortifies PhoenixEV's unmatched product range and proven electric commercial vehicles. With over 55 million miles driven on its zero emission solutions, PhoenixEV is now capable of offering combined solutions for various classes and applications in the commercial fleet, school and transit markets.

The new PhoenixEV brand epitomizes the synergies harnessed from decades of pioneering electric vehicle development, united by a shared commitment to delivering top-quality products across various transportation and mobility sectors. With collective expertise spanning engineering, development, production, and service, PhoenixEV is poised to maintain its leadership in commercial vehicle electrification and is committed to supporting the legacy of its existing transit customers with renewed vigor and ongoing service and part support.

One Brand, One Goal, One Team.

A Promising Future for Sustainable Transportation

PhoenixEV marks a significant stride forward in the electrification of transportation, now equipped to provide a comprehensive suite of zero-emission solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of fleets and municipalities across North America.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity of PhoenixEV. This marks an exciting chapter for our company, as our updated logo and branding reflect our commitment to pushing the boundaries of zero-emission technology and spearheading sustainable transportation," says Denton Peng, CEO of PhoenixEV.

In conjunction with the new PhoenixEV brand identity, the Company has launched a new website: www.phoenixev.ai.

