Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motors To Participate in the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo at Anaheim Convention Center

Phoenix Motor Inc. dba PhoenixEV (NASDAQ:PEV), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, is excited to announce its participation in the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place from April 28 to May 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders dedicated to advancing transportation solutions that prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility.

At the expo, PhoenixEV will have the unique opportunity to showcase its latest products and innovative technologies designed to drive the future of clean transportation. Attendees will have the chance to experience firsthand at booth #4891 the next-generation product portfolio, highlighting PhoenixEV's commitment to revolutionizing the transportation industry.

"The ACT Expo represents a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate our cutting-edge products and connect with industry experts, partners, and customers who share our vision for a cleaner future," said Denton Peng, CEO of PhoenixEV. "We are proud to lead the way in developing sustainable transportation solutions and look forward to engaging with like-minded innovators at this important industry event."

The expo promises to be an engaging platform for collaboration and networking, with numerous sessions, panel discussions, and live demonstrations. As one of the key participants, PhoenixEV is eager to contribute to the dialogue on how advanced clean technologies can transform the transportation landscape.

For more information about PhoenixEV and to schedule meetings with our team at the ACT Expo, please contact our media relations team at marketing@phoenixev.ai.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty and commercial EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

