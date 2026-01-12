Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor Granted U.S. Patent for Groundbreaking Low-Floor Electric Bus Battery Architecture

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC:PEVM) ("PhoenixEV" or the "Company"), leader in zero-emission commercial transportation, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new U.S. utility patent covering cutting edge low-floor electric bus architecture and integrated battery system design. The newly issued patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,508,890, strengthens Phoenix Motor's intellectual property portfolio and reinforces the company's leadership in heavy-duty electric vehicle innovation.

In essence, the patent protects a low-floor electric transit bus configuration in which multiple electrochemical battery packs are mounted beneath the vehicle floor that preserves a flat, continuous passenger floor between the front and rear axles. This patent is particularly significant because it protects the entire architectural design of a heavy-duty electric bus. This fundamental layout governs safety, performance, passenger accessibility, and energy integration across the bus. This design enables true low-floor bus configurations while maintaining robust energy storage capacity, structural integrity, and safety. By relocating battery systems into engineered floor compartments, the invention improves vehicle accessibility, optimizes interior layout, and enhances overall passenger experience.

"This patent represents the culmination of more than a decade of engineering and real-world development focused on electric transit solutions," said John Walsh, CEO of PhoenixEV, "It validates our long-standing approach to low-floor electric bus design and provides protection for innovations that address the needs of transit agencies, operators, and riders."

Safety is a central benefit of the patented architecture. Phoenix Motor is the only North American bus OEM with a patented underfloor battery pack design of this nature, positioning its ZX5 platform as the safest heavy-duty electric bus currently available on the market. The patented technology covers, among other features, off-board charging and is adaptable to modern battery chemistries, including lithium-based configurations, while accommodating active thermal management and battery management systems.

Phoenix Motor's low-floor electric bus innovations have been developed with a focus on operational efficiency and long-term durability. The patented configuration improves center-of-gravity placement, enhances vehicle handling, and supports high passenger capacity without sacrificing accessibility. These features are especially important for city transit fleets seeking to comply with accessibility requirements while transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The newly issued patent is part of a long family of related filings dating back to early electric bus development efforts and reflects Phoenix Motor's sustained investment in research and development. The invention was originally supported in part by U.S. government transit programs, underscoring its relevance to public transportation modernization and emissions reduction initiatives.

"This intellectual property milestone strengthens our competitive position and provides a solid foundation for future product development, partnerships, and licensing opportunities," John Walsh added. "As cities across North America accelerate the adoption of electric buses, we believe this patented technology will play an important role in shaping next-generation transit solutions."

"By securing intellectual property around the core EV bus architecture itself, Phoenix Motor has established a leadership position in heavy-duty electric vehicle design that directly impacts safety, performance, and scalability across future transit platforms," added George Milionis, General Counsel of Phoenix.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our two brands - PhoenixEV (America manufacturing for America market) and EdisonFuture (International resources for international market) - we deliver a full range of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.

With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility - in the U.S. and beyond. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

