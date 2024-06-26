

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a massive plunge triggered by the repayment announcement by Mt Gox and sales of seized Bitcoin by Germany, Bitcoin recorded a minor rebound in the last 24 hours. Positive inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. also helped boost sentiment. Meanwhile, anxiety ahead of the Fed's preferred PCE-based inflation update from the U.S. on Friday limited gains.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.27 trillion, versus $2.26 trillion a day earlier. Only 4 among the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than 5 percent.



Bitcoin (BTC) added 0.59 percent overnight to trade at $61,445.77, around 17 percent below the all-time high. Despite weekly losses of 5.7 percent, year-to-date gains exceed 45 percent. Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has increased to 53.5 percent from 53.3 percent a day earlier.



Data from Farside Investors on Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. showed a net inflow of $31 million on Tuesday as compared with net outflows of $175 million on Monday and $106 million on Friday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with net inflows of $49 million. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) also received inflows of $15 million. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) however recorded net outflows of $30 million. So far in the month of June, net outflows were recorded on 9 days whereas net inflows were recorded only on 7 days.



Ethereum also gained 0.14 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,371.41. Though in the past week Ether shed 4.9 percent, it has added more than 47 percent in 2024. The leading altcoin now commands a share of 17.91 percent of the overall crypto market, versus 17.94 percent a day earlier.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) is trading flat at $571.60. The native token of the Binance.com cryptocurrency exchange is trading with weekly losses of 4.5 percent and year-to-date gains of 83 percent.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) is also trading close to the flatline. At its current price of $136.80, SOL has shed 1.2 percent in the past week. Year-to-date gains are however close to 35 percent.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped close to half a percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.474. XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with overnight, weekly as well as year-to-date losses. The cryptocurrency issued by Ripple Labs has slipped more than 4 percent in the past week and close to 23 percent in 2024.



8th ranked Toncoin (TON) slipped 1.8 percent overnight at its current price of $7.46. With weekly gains of 7.8 percent, TON is the however the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to add market capitalization in the past 7 days. TON's year-to-date gain of 223 percent is also the best among the top 20 cryptocurrencies.



Despite gaining more than half a percent in the past 24 hours, meme coin Dogecoin has slipped 0.41 percent in the past week. DOGE, ranked 9th rank overall and highest among all meme coins is currently changing hands at $0.1238, implying year-to-date gains of more than 38 percent.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) shed half a percent overnight to trade at $0.3903. Weekly gains of 0.79 percent have helped restrict year to-date-losses to a little less than 35 percent.



53rd ranked Notcoin (NOT) topped overnight gains with a surge of close to 13 percent. 59th ranked Fetch.ai (FET) followed with gains of 7.5 percent. 47th ranked dogwifhat (WIF), 72nd ranked SingularityNET (AGIX) and 87th ranked Ethereum Name Service (ENS) are the other cryptocurrencies that have added more than 6 percent in the past 24 hours.



50th ranked Arweave (AR) and 17th ranked NEAR Protocol (NEAR) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with declines in excess of 5 percent. 97th ranked LayerZero (ZRO), 63rd ranked Celestia (TIA) and 80th ranked Pendle (PENDLE) have all shed more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours.



